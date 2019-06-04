Mattel higher after inking Hello Kitty deal

Mattel (MAT +4.2% ) announces an international licensing agreement with Sanrio to design and develop Hello Kitty toys, dolls, playsets, games, puzzles, baby gear, plush, vehicles and other products.

The deal will cover a range of characters in the Sanrio portfolio – including Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Chococat, Badtz-Maru, Little Twin Stars, Tuxedosam, Pompompurin, My Melody, Hangyodon, and Pochacco.

Mattel says the toy lines and games will available in North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand beginning in the fall of 2020.

