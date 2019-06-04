More on Ferroglobe Q1 results

Ferroglobe (GSM +6% ) reports Q1 declined 18.5% Y/Y to $456.8M, primarily due to lower average selling price, however partially offset by higher total shipments

Total shipment was down 3.6% to 247,739 metric tons, with consolidated average selling price is 21.9% lower to $0.74/pound

Average selling prices of silicon metal decreased 14.6%, silicon-based alloys decreased 14.7%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 14.8%.

Reported net loss of $26.8M as compared to net income of ~$37M last year; adjusted EBITDA was $11.8M, with margin of 2.6%, compared to $89.6M

Cash provided by operations was $8.7M; net debt was $419.7M.

Additionally, the company agreed to sell the hydro-electric operations of its non-core energy segment in Spain, together with the Cee-Dumbría ferroalloys factory, for ~€170M (~$190M)

