Total expects Culzean field start-up within days

Total (TOT +0.7% ) plans to start up the Culzean field in the U.K. North Sea "in a few days time, ahead of schedule [and] under budget," says the company's U.K. Exploration and Production Chief.

TOT, which owns 49.99% of Culzean and operates the field, previously had guided for a start-up sometime this year; BP owns 32% and JX Nippon 18%.

Culzean, part of TOT's acquisition of Maersk's oil and gas portfolio, is expected to eventually produce 100K boe/day and provide 5% of British gas demand; TOT estimates Culzean contains 250M-300M boe.