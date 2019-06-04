Wells Fargo fleshes out Commercial Banking structure

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.9% ) announces the leadership team and regional structure for its Commercial Banking business, as it continues to simplify the way it serves commercial customers.

The business, led by Kyle Hranicky, has more than 6,000 team members across 24 divisions and 80 markets nationwide.

Wells Fargo combined its Business Banking, Government & Institutional Banking and Middle Market Banking businesses to form the Commercial Banking business with a focus to operating more efficiently, reducing risk, and better serving customers.

It's organized by three regions across the U.S. -- East, Central, and West -- w ith each region having a division and market leadership structure to provide local service and decision making.

The unit also has a chief operating office, led by David Pope, for leading strategic initiatives, and a specialized industries team led by Phil Smith, overseeing operations to deliver industry expertise and specialized capabilities across 48 states and Canada.

Pope had previously led WFC's Business Banking Group and Smith was head of Wells Fargo's Government & Institutional Banking Group.