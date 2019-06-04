BAML clips PT on Penn National Gaming

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees the drop in Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.1% ) yesterday on concerns over new casinos in Illinois as overdone.

"PENN has four potentially impacted properties plus its VLT operations in Illinois. Together these properties make up about 10% of PENN’s overall revenue, or about 8% of EBITDAR basis as they tend to be lower margin, esp. in Illinois," notes the firm.

"We estimate a discounted 1.5-2.5% impact to EBITDAR, which given the stock’s high leverage is about $1.50-2/share."

BAML lowers its price objective to $23 from $25. The PO still reps about 28% upside potential for Penn shares.