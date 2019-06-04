Orion Energy Systems jumps 16% post Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Orion Energy Systems (OESX +16.5% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 49% Y/Y to $22.4M, due to a contract from a national account customer.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 188 bps to 19.5%.

Loss from operations reduced to $684k from $1.59M a year ago.

Q4 Expenses: G&A $2.55M (+42.5% Y/Y); Sales $2.2M (-16.6% Y/Y) and marketing; and R&A $317k (-17.9% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA reduced to negative $49k compared to negative $0.6M in 4Q18.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $5.06M, compared to $4.42M a year ago.

Company secured $110M in turnkey LED retrofit projects from a national customer with completion anticipated by the end of FY 2020.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $135M to $145M; EBITDA margin of ~10%; and positive net income and EPS.

