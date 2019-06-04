Fed is ready to act to preserve expansion - Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures that the central bank is prepared to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" as it continues to assess the impact of intensifying trade tensions.
"We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved," he said in addressing a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. "We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook."
In the past five session, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.1% amid escalating trade fears; today it's up 1.3%.
