Navistar: Too early to assess Mexican tariff impact

Following its Q2 results, Navistar (NAV +8% ), which makes most of its trucks in Mexico, said it was too early to assess the impact of possible U.S. tariffs on its operations.

The company is working with trade associations and continues to monitor situation, CEO Troy Clarke said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

For years, carmakers and auto parts suppliers have built vehicles and parts in Mexico, taking advantage of the country's cheap labor, trade deals and proximity to the U.S.