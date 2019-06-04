Stocks soar as investors sense rate cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell wasn't as overt about it as Jim Bullard (yesterday) and Charles Evans (earlier this morning), but he's clearly got rate cuts on his mind.

"My FOMC colleagues and I must, and do take seriously the risk that inflation shortfalls that persist even in a robust economy could precipitate a difficult-to-arrest downward drift in inflation expectations."

He pledges to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion.

In mid-morning action, the S&P 500 is up 1.2% , and the Nasdaq and Dow 1.4% .