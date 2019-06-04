More asset sales for Allegheny Tech

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +5.8% ) has agreed to sell its Cast Products business to Consolidated Precision Products Corp of Cleveland, OH.

"We continue to actively evaluate our business portfolio to ensure that we are focused on the businesses that offer ATI the best combination of growth, profitability, and corporate synergies," said CEO Robert Wetherbee.

The gross cash proceeds will be used to further ATI's capital deployment priorities, principally focused on improving its balance sheet by reducing corporate debt levels and funding its pension obligations, as well as building its strategic cash reserves over time.

ATI's third quarter 2019 results will likely include a modest gain from this transaction.