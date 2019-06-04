Campbell Soup Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.