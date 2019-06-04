MongoDB Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.5M (+73.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, mdb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.