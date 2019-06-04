Cloudera Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.44M (+83.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cldr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.