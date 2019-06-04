Canadian Solar signs deals for 250 MW of Texas solar power

Canadian Solar (CSIQ +2.6% ) says its Recurrent Energy subsidiary signed power purchase contracts with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) for the oil and gas company's first-ever dedicated solar contract and with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) for the U.S. beverage industry's largest single purchase of solar energy; financial details are not disclosed.

The 15-year agreements with ET and BUD are for 28 MW and 222 MW, respectively, from CSIQ's Maplewood solar projects in the Permian Basin of west Texas, which are planned to become operational in 2021.

ET's agreement will bring the company's share of renewables in power purchases to more than 20%, including both wind and solar, while BUD says its entire portfolio of beers will be brewed by using 100% wind and solar power by 2021.