Plains' Cactus II pipeline rate structure wins partial FERC approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission partially approves the rate structure and terms of service for Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA +1.6% ) Cactus II crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Tex.

But FERC declines to approve PAA's request for the option to hold another open season to solicit shipper commitments for as much as 90% of the pipeline's capacity on the expiration or early termination of service agreements.

The 585K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline, one of several major pipeline projects scheduled to come online this year that connect the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, is expected to begin service in Q3.