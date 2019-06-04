Prosafe and Floatel sign merger agreement

Prosafe (OTCPK:PRSEY) to acquire Floatel in an all stock consideration, based on a 55:45 exchange ratio between Prosafe and Floatel respectively.

Prosafe owns and operates nine vessels, each with a capacity of 300-500 beds, and has options for delivery of two newbuilds over the next five years. Floatel's fleet includes five units, each with capacity of 440-550 beds.

Combined firm contract backlog as of March 31, 2019 is ~$225M, additionally, Prosafe announced a three-year contract for the Safe Eurus in Brazil which adds about $80M to the contract backlog, while Floatel was awarded a four-month extension at Martin Linge which adds a further $22M.

For 2018, the combined company had revenues of over $600M and EBITDA +$300M.