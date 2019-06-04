U.S. Steel cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs

U.S. Steel (X +5.1% ) pops despite a Goldman Sachs downgrade to Sell from Neutral with an $11 price target, cut from $17, as analyst Matthew Korn expects the stock to weaken as the market continues to cope with materially lower steel prices.

"Weakening demand crossed with stubbornly high output from domestic mills has dragged steel sheet prices down to their lowest levels since 2016, and recent moves by the Trump Administration to weaken the Section 232 tariffs have contributed to expectations of ample available supply in the U.S. market," Korn writes.

For U.S. Steel, Korn expects lower steel prices will lead to additional earnings cuts and could even pressure the company's bloated balance sheet.

Goldman also drops stock price targets for Buy-rated Nucor (NUE +0.6% ) to $59 from $70 and Steel Dynamics (STLD +1.9% ) to $36 from $44, for Sell-rated AK Steel (AKS +9.4% ) to $1.50 from $2.25, as well as for Neutral-rated Reliance Steel (RS +1.6% ) to $93 from $96 and Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +5.4% ) to $25 from $27.

Deutsche Bank downgraded X to Sell just last week; the consensus Sell Side Rating for the stock is Hold while the average Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish and the average Quant Rating is Bearish.

But steelmakers today are higher after last month's drubbing on weak investor sentiment, while the industry's CEOs are meeting in Washington to discuss policy changes.

