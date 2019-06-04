Top News | On the Move

Stocks climb as Powell opens door for rate cut

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks extend their rebound as the Fed's chairman assures market participants that the central bank is prepared to act to preserve the U.S.'s economic expansion.

The Nasdaq advances 1.9%, the S&P gains 1.5% and the Dow also rises 1.6% in midday trading.

Information technology (+2.6%) and financials (+2.3%) are the biggest gainers among S&P 500 industry sectors, as typically defensive sectors of utilities(-1.3%)  and real estate (-1.2%) trail the broader market.

The Treasury rally takes a break. 10-year Treasury yield increases yield almost 7 basis points to 2.14%.

Crude oil falls 0.6% to $53.18 per barrel.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox