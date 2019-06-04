G-III Apparel Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $650.03M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, giii has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.