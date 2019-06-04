Auto sector rallies on trade deal optimism

Auto stocks are gaining after the rhetoric today on a U.S.-Mexico trade deal improved considerably and yesterday's better-than-anticipated round of U.S. sales reports are fully digested by investors.

Gainers include Ford (F +2.9% ), General Motors (GM +4.8% ), Toyota (TM +1.4% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +2.3% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.9% ), Honda (HMC +2.3% ), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF +3.5% ), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY +3.3% ), Tesla (TSLA +7% ) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +2.5% ).

Suppliers are also heading higher - including Visteon (VC +8.9% ), Adient (ADNT +7.7% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +8.4% ), Veoneer (VNE +6.7% ), Lear (LEA +5.5% ), Tenneco (TEN +5.1% ), Dana (DAN +5.1% ) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.6% ).

