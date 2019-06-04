Auto sector rallies on trade deal optimism

Auto stocks are gaining after the rhetoric today on a U.S.-Mexico trade deal improved considerably and yesterday's better-than-anticipated round of U.S. sales reports are fully digested by investors.
Gainers include Ford (F +2.9%), General Motors (GM +4.8%), Toyota (TM +1.4%), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +2.3%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.9%), Honda (HMC +2.3%), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF +3.5%), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY +3.3%), Tesla (TSLA +7%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +2.5%).
Suppliers are also heading higher - including Visteon (VC +8.9%), Adient (ADNT +7.7%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +8.4%), Veoneer (VNE +6.7%), Lear (LEA +5.5%), Tenneco (TEN +5.1%), Dana (DAN +5.1%) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.6%).
Related ETF: CARZ
