American Eagle Outfitters Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.55M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aeo has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.