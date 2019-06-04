SecureWorks Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.1M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, scwx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.