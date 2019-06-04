Five Below Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.28M (+22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, five has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.