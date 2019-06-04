Smartsheet Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.65M (+50.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, smar has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.