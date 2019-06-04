Bayer sees first Roundup cancer lawsuit in Australia

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.3% ) faces a legal challenge over its Roundup weedkiller from a new venue, as lawyers for an Australian gardener say they filed a lawsuit against Bayer's Monsanto unit for harm caused by Roundup's main ingredient, glyphosate.

The gardener claims he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Monsanto's Roundup for more than 20 years, according to court documents filed in Australia's Victoria state.

Bayer is facing more than 13,400 plaintiffs in the U.S. bringing claims over Roundup's alleged cancer risk.