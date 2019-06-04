Financials help fuel stock rally

Financial stocks advance across much of the sector in midday trading, even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a willingness to cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economic expansion.

Trade tensions eased slightly after Mexico's leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he's hopeful the country will come to a deal to avoid tariffs threatened by President Trump.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 2.2%, on pace for its biggest one-day gain since April 1 if it closes at recent trading price of $26.77.

All the U.S.-based megabanks surge: Bank of America (BAC +4.1% ), Citigroup (C +4.3% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.7% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +3% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS +3.9% ).

Regional banks also benefit: Bank OZK (OZK +4.3% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +3.6% ), Axos Financial (AX +3.1% ), KeyCorp (KEY +3% ), SunTrust Banks (STI +2.9% ), and CIT Group (CIT +2.7% ) are among the strongest.

Credit-card and consumer finance firms rise: Alliance Data (ADS +2.8% ), Discover Financial (DFS +2.6% ), Capital One (COF +2.6% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC +2.5% ), Ally Financial (ALLY +2.6% ), and Credit Acceptance (CACC +2% ).

Life insurance also perks up: Brighthouse Financial (BHF +5.2% ), MetLife (MET +2.3% ), Prudential (PRU +3.2% ), Principal Financial (PFG +2.8% ), Aegon (AEG +4.1% ).