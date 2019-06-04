Shell eyeing shale assets but offers are overpriced, CFO says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.1% ) "would have appetite for expanding" its shale assets through acquisitions but has found most attractive assets are overpriced, CFO Jessica Uhl says.

Shell plans to invest $3B-$4B on shale in 2021-25, including $2.5B/year of "sustaining" capex, but Uhl says the company does not need to make a large acquisition on shale or other assets to meet its commitment to grow shareholder distributions.

Shell's strategy briefing today included the potential to distribute $125B to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks in 2021-25, which CEO Ben van Beurden says the company "can do all of that without major inorganic [investment]."