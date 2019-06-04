Esports ETF debuts

Newly formed ETF sponsor Roundhill Investments' inaugural exchange-traded fund, Roundhill Bitkraft Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF starts trading today, sporting the trading symbol "NERD".

Intends to offer exposure to esports and digital entertainment by tracking, before fees and expenses, the Roundhill Bitkraft Esports Index.

The index is a rule-based index designed to track the performance of the growing market of electronic sports; it consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of globally-listed companies who are actively involved in the competitive video gaming industry.

The fund will offer a fee waiver for the first year of trading, capping the fund's expense ratio at 0.25%. Roundhill intends to charge 0.50% per year thereafter.