Fast food chains binging on meat-free burgers

Beyond Meat (BYND +4% ) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) are on the right side of the demand curve, according to The Wall Street Journal's Jacob Bunge and Heather Haddon.

"Fast-food restaurants are rushing to add meat-free burgers to their menus," note the WSJ pair.

White Castle, TGI Fridays, Del Taco Restaurants, Carl’s Jr. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have all introduced Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods products over the past 18 months. Burger King (NYSE:QSR) ran a successful Impossible Whopper campaign in St. Louis and is likely to go national with the product, while McDonald's (MCD +0.3% ) is looking over the concept.

The surge in demand for vegan burgers is testing the ability of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to keep up on the production side.