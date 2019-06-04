It's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a good place - Clarida

Echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks earlier today, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida says the central bank is willing to take action to keep the economy on solid footing.

"We will put in policies that need to be in place to keep the economy, which is in a very good place right now, and it's our job to keep it there," Clarida said in an interview on CNBC.

Though the Fed's most recent forecast is to keep rates unchanged, the financial markets are pricing in at least two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.