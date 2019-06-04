UBS reiterates Boeing Buy rating, sees 737 MAX 'stigma' fading

Boeing (BA +1.6% ) rebounds a bit as UBS reiterates its Buy rating and $500 price target for the stock, saying it expects the "stigma" over the grounded 737 MAX to fade among consumers with no significant share erosion.

According to a UBS survey of more than 1,000 U.S. residents about their views of the MAX debacle, ~70% of respondents said they would have some hesitation about booking a flight on a MAX but nearly two-thirds said they never or seldom checked the kind of plane on which they fly, and only 12% of respondents who have some hesitation suggested that their concerns could not be addressed with continued safe operation of the plane.

"The net result is the survey suggests 8% of the flying public would never fly the 737 MAX, but when coupled with booking habits also captured in the survey, the percentage drops to about 3%," UBS says.