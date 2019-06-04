Continental Resources soars to best gain in two-plus years

Continental Resources (CLR +14.1% ) rallies to its biggest one-day gain in more than two years after launching a dividend and implementing a $1B stock buyback program; last Friday, the stock closed at its lowest level since September 2017.

CLR's new $0.05/share quarterly dividend implies a yield of ~0.5%, compared with the yield on the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.43% and the implied yield on the S&P 500 of 2.08%.

The buyback program, which will continue through 2020, could represent up to 6.7% of the shares outstanding.

CLR says it expects to generate $5B of free cash flow over the next five years at $60 WTI, ~$1B more than its previous projection, driven mostly by improvements in capital efficiencies and crude oil differentials, and expects its annual return on capital employed to improve throughout the five years to average 14.5%.