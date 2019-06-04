Financials  | On the Move

Citi cautions on global financial stocks, likes U.S. financials

|About: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)|By:, SA News Editor

For global financial stocks, Citi sees things getting worse before they get better.

Analyst Tony Larkin says to "fade any rally" and expect a "bear market/macro trough before potentially turning more constructive."

Notes five key headwinds for the sector -- earnings risks, flattening yield curve, slowing GDP growth/falling PMIs, widening credit spreads, and increased volatility.

Prefers U.S. financials and European non-life, pointing to Lincoln National (LNC +4%), Prudential US (PRU +3.2%), Ameriprise (AMP +3.9%), Bank of Montreal (BMO +1.6%), and Fifth Third (FITB +2.4%).

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +2.3%), SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF  (KRE +2.8%).

