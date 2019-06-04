Citi cautions on global financial stocks, likes U.S. financials

For global financial stocks, Citi sees things getting worse before they get better.

Analyst Tony Larkin says to "fade any rally" and expect a "bear market/macro trough before potentially turning more constructive."

Notes five key headwinds for the sector -- earnings risks, flattening yield curve, slowing GDP growth/falling PMIs, widening credit spreads, and increased volatility.

Prefers U.S. financials and European non-life, pointing to Lincoln National (LNC +4% ), Prudential US (PRU +3.2% ), Ameriprise (AMP +3.9% ), Bank of Montreal (BMO +1.6% ), and Fifth Third (FITB +2.4% ).