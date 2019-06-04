San Francisco hires adviser to explore potential deal for PG&E assets

PG&E (PCG +4.5% ) pops after the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said it hired Jefferies as an adviser to explore the potential acquisition of the utility's distribution assets.

A preliminary report last month from California's Public Utilities Commission said San Francisco could consider acquiring PG&E assets in the area to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation while also leading to more stable rates and more transparency for customers.

Also, PG&E says Jesus Soto, who had been the company's senior VP of gas operations, has left the company.

Soto joins several other executives who have departed over the last year, including most of the board of directors, the CEO, COO, senior VP of energy supply and policy and three execs on the electric side of the business.