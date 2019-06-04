State Street's junk muni fund suffers its biggest outflow

State Street's SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) experienced $40.7M in outflows on June 3, its biggest since the fund's inception in 2011.

HYMB, an $831M fund, saw ~$108M in inflows this year, according to Bloomberg data, as investors turned to high-yield muni bond funds for their higher returns.

High-yield munis have returned 6.2% this year, outpacing the muni market's return of 4.8%.

HYMB's YTD total return of 5.5%, though, lags the S&P 500's 10% return during the same time period.

