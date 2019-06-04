DHX Media soars on merger offer amid skepticism

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) is a top gainer in U.S. markets today, up 13.6% after receiving an unsolicited merger proposal from Sakthi Global Holdings, though the company can't verify Sakthi's ability to pull it off, and B. Riley FBR is skeptical as well.

Analyst Eric Wold says there are other reasons to buy -- including a ramp in production commitments, improving monetization at WildBrain, cost cuts and a new SVOD service with Comcast -- but he wouldn't be surprised if the initial release from Sakthi is the last DHX hears of the offer.

Wold says he's “skeptical of both the validity of this unsolicited offer and the ability of an Indian conglomerate (that mostly consists of a tier 1 automotive supplier) to complete a merger with a Canadian media company given Canadian ownership requirements.”