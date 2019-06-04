SEC sues Kik Interactive for $100M unregistered ICO

The Securities and Exchange Commission sues Kik Interactive (KIKI) for conducting an illegal $100M securities offering of digital tokens.

In early 2017, the company attempted to shift to a new business and fund that effort through the sale of 1T digital tokens.

Kik sold its Kin tokens to the public and at a discount to wealthy purchasers, raising more than $55M from U.S. investors, but didn't register the offering.

The suit alleges that Kin tokens traded recently at about half of the value that public investors paid in the offering.

“Kik told investors they could expect profits from its effort to create a digital ecosystem,” said Robert A. Cohen, chief of the Enforcement Division’s Cyber Unit. “Future profits based on the efforts of others is a hallmark of a securities offering that must comply with the federal securities laws.”

