REITweek kicks off

Dozens of REITs will be making their case in front of investors over the coming days at NAREIT's REITweek.

"We have the third best debt to EBITDA in our sector,” said Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) CEO Louis Conforti earlier today.

“We have the Instagram-able assets. Our customers want to share their experiences in our assets," said EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CEO Greg Silvers.

IronMountain (NYSE:IRM) CEO William Meaney spoke of "accelerating growth in our data center business from our existing relationships."

"Demand for single family rentals is as strong as it has ever been,” said American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

"Our efforts in #ESG and sustainability are helpful in attracting residents who are concerned about the environment,” said Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

"As we forecast into the next year, we see solid growth," said Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

