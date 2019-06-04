Google appeals €1.5B EU fine over AdSense practices - Telegraph

Google (GOOG +1.3% , GOOGL +1.2% ) has appealed a €1.5B fine from the European Commission levied due to allegedly illegal advertising, the Telegraph reports.

The EC had fined Google over practices around its AdSense product, particularly when website visitors used Google Custom Search to search through a business site and were served up Google ads in response.

Up until a European probe in 2016, Google blocked hosts from running advertisements from its rivals. But it removed that clause and now offers a cut of ad revenues.

The fine it's appealing is the third in two years that Google plans to fight.