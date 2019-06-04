Stocks turn in best one-day performance since January

The three major U.S. stock averages started the day strong and didn't look back, gaining strength as trade tensions with Mexico eased and Fed officials vowed to do what's needed to keep the U.S. economic expansion going.

The S&P 500, up 2.1% at 2,803.21, closed above 2,800 for the first session since May 28, and notched the biggest one-day jump since Jan. 4.

Nasdaq powered ahead 2.7% and the Dow added 512 points, or 2.1% .

Information technology( +3.2% ) and financials ( +2.6% ) turned in the strongest performance, while real estate ( -0.7% ) was the only sector that ended the session down.

Treasurys fell, with 10-year yield rising 5 basis points to 2.12%.