Salesforce +3.4% after beat-and-raise from Q1 results

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is up 3.4% postmarket after it topped expectations yet again, with a beat-and-raise in its Q1 earnings.

Revenues grew 24% to Q1 record $3.74B; of that, subscription and support revenues grew 24%, to $3.5B. Professional services/other revenues rose 23% to $241M.

Gross profit rose to $2.82B from $2.24B, and net income rose to $392M from $344M.

Current remaining performance obligation is up 23% to $11.8B; overall remaining performance obligation is up 22% to about $24.9B.

Operating cash flow rose 34%, to $1.97B.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $3.94B-$3.95B, and EPS of $0.46-$0.47.

It's raising full-year EPS guidance (non-GAAP) to $2.88-$2.90.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

