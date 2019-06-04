Ambarella up 7% after beat, strong guidance, buyback

Alongside FQ1 top- and bottom-line beats, Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) guided to FQ2 revenue of $51M-$53M vs. consensus $48.8M.

The company took note of China trade tensions as hitting revenue and gross margin.

FQ1 adjusted gross margin of 59.6% was down from 61.8% a year ago, but inline with estimates. FQ2 adjusted gross margin is seen at 57%-59%.

The company has authorized a $50M buyback program through the end of June 2020.

Conference call at 4:30 ET.

Shares are up 7% after hours.

