Deutsche Bank loses its U.S. operations chief - WSJ

Kate Clifford, Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) operating chief for the Americas, has quit after only about a year i n the job, a key role responsible for the bank's relationship with U.S. regulators, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

No successor has been named yet.

Clifford, who joined Deutsche Bank in 2014, became chief operations officer for the Americas in early 2018, reporting to CEO for the Americas, Tom Patrick.

Meanwhile, Patrick, who took his role in 2017, has had on-an-off talks about leaving the bank over the past year.

The bank's U.S. CEO and operations chief both work with regulators such as the Federal Reserve, which has cited the bank for repeated deficiencies over several years.