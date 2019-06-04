GameStop -8.9% amid double-digit sales decline

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has slipped 8.9% after hours following a miss on its Q1 revenues, despite an unexpected profit in GAAP terms.

Sales fell 13.3% globally (an 11.5% decline in constant currency), and comparable-store sales fell 10.3% with broad declines at home and abroad.

Accessories and collectibles showed growth (of 0.6% and 10.5% respectively), but other areas declined: new hardware down 35% (as Switch sales couldn't offset declines in PlayStation and Xbox); new software down 4.3%; pre-owned sales falling 20.3%; and digital receipts down 6.7%, to $255.4M.

GAAP net income fell to $6.8M from a year-ago $28.2M (which included the Spring Mobile business).

Amid on ongoing cost-savings initiative that it expects to achieve annualized operating profit improvements of $100M, it's guiding to a 2019 sales decline of 5 to 10% (with comparable-store sales declining by the same measure), and capital expenditures of $100M-$110M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

