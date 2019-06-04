Pivotal slides 28% after cutting full-year revenue outlook

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) has tanked 28.4% after topping expectations with its Q1 earnings but trimming its full-year revenue expectations below consensus.

Overall revenue grew 19%, and subscription revenue increased 43% (to $128.9M).

Operating loss widened slightly on a GAAP basis, to $34.9M from a year-ago loss of $33.5M (non-GAAP loss narrowed to $11.8M from $21M).

And non-GAAP net loss shrank to $8.6M from a year-ago loss of $23.3M.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $185M-$189M (below consensus for $197.5M) and EPS of -$0.03 to -$0.04 (vs. expectations for -$0.03).

It's cut full-year revenue guidance to $756M-$767M from $798M-$806M (and below consensus for $802.5M).

Operating cash flow was $122.5M vs. a prior $4.5M; cash and equivalents came to $854.2M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Pivotal Software EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jun. 04 2019)

Press release