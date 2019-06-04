Kemper raises capital, gets more revolving credit

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) plans to sell 1.35M shares in a public offering to redeem all $150M of 7.375% subordinated debentures due 2054.

Separately, the company completes a new term loan pact with an aggregate principal amount of up to $50M and a $100M increase of revolving credit borrowing capacity.

Used existing credit pact's accordion feature, resulting in an increase of available revolving credit commitments to $400M from $300M.

A portion of the new term loan will also go to redeeming the 7.375% subordinated debentures.