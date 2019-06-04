Hannon Armstrong in pact to finance solar projects

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) and Summit Ridge Energy, a developer of U.S. solar power plants, will jointly invest in community solar projects across several U.S. markets.

Their initial solar power plant will come on line in Maryland's Prince George's and Baltimore counties this summer.

As part of the pact, Hannon Armstrong will provide financing to community solar projects developed and acquired by Summit Ridge Energy.

Summit Ridge is targeting construction of more than 250 megawatts of community solar power over the next few years.

Terms weren't disclosed.