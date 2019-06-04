Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is 4.7% lower postmarket after fiscal Q3 earnings that topped consensus but contained light guidance on revenues and profits for the current quarter.

Revenue rose 15% to $162.9M, paced by license and subscription growth of 45% (to $76.2M). That growth helped make up for an 8% drop in services revenue.

Operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $12.6M from a year-ago $2.6M. Net income rose to $15.2M from $4.2M.

Liquidity came to $1.2B at quarter's end, vs. $1.3B at July 31, 2018.

For fiscal Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $199M-$207M (below consensus for $226.4M) and EPS of $0.47-$0.53 (below expectations for $0.61).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $711M-$719M (vs. expected $730.7M) and EPS of $1.36-$1.42. (vs. expected $1.39).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

