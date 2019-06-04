TiVo jumps 20% on claiming patent win against Comcast

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is up 19.6% after hours amid chatter that it's claiming a win in its ongoing patent fights against Comcast at the International Trade Commission.

TiVo got a favorable determination from an administrative law judge that Comcast's X1 platform infringes on TiVo patents, the company says.

That's the second favorable determination for TiVo at the ITC, it says.

That follows closely on Comcast being granted an inter partes review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board based on a reasonable likelihood that it could demonstrate the unpatentability of a number of claims from TiVo unit Rovi. (That review is in preliminary stages, however.)