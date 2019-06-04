One Liberty Properties acquires two industrial properties for $11.8M

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) announces acquisition of two industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $11.8M.

One property is located three miles east of downtown Nashville, Tennessee; a 100,000 sq. ft. industrial facility on 4.6 acres, acquired for $8M. Leased to two tenants with leases expiring in 2023 and 2024. The current aggregate annual base rent under the leases is $519k, with annual increases ranging from 3.0% to 3.5%.

Second property is located in Wauconda, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, a 57,000 sq. ft. industrial property on 3.1 acres, acquired for $3.8M. Net leased to Echo, Inc., and provides for annual base rent of $278k, with 3% annual increases through lease expiration in early 2024.